Government Apologizes After Australian Voter Finds ‘BUMSEX’ in the Barcode of His Gay Marriage Ballot

by Andy Towle
September 20, 2017 | 3:57pm

The Australian government has sent out millions of ballots for its postal vote on gay marriage, angering one citizen who found a message in the barcode.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics apologized:

“The ABS acknowledges that in issuing 16 million barcodes it did not check and remove words and phrases that may be offensive. The codes were issued using an algorithm generating more than two quintillion combinations of letters and numbers in order to generate highly secure barcodes.”

 

 



