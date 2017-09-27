A Dog Named Mack Was Attacked in Australia for Wearing an Equality Bandana

If You’re a Man with a Certain Face Shape, Your Sex Drive is Higher and You’re More Likely to Cheat: STUDY

An Australian woman says a man in a Melbourne park tried to kick her dog Mack for wearing an equality bandana and then launched into a homophobic tirade directed at her dog walker.

A postal vote on same-sex marriage is currently underway in Australia.

So some mouth-breathing cretin in the park tried to kick my dog while shouting homophobic slurs. Australia you have truly shat the bed. pic.twitter.com/ptPd5Oz0Rz — Claire Sutherland (@brolga2) September 26, 2017

Writes Claire Sutherland:

This week he spent the night at the dog sitter’s house because my husband and I were going to be out late at an event.

Yesterday she took him for a walk in the mid afternoon at McIvor Reserve in Yarraville, in Melbourne’s west. Dogs are allowed off leash while sports aren’t being played.

Mack was running around the oval and approached a man walking alone. He didn’t rush him or jump on him, but to my dog sitter’s absolute astonishment, the man did what thankfully turned out to be a fresh air kick at Mack.

He then turned to our dog sitter, abusing her with homophobic slurs. He called her a “perverted f***king poofter”, a degenerate and dangerous, while referencing the same-sex marriage survey.

Our dog sitter would stand in the path of a train if it meant looking after a dog, and judging by her description of the language she used in response, I think it’s fair to say she held her own during this unpleasant encounter.