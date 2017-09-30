Towleroad

Crowd Cheers as Gay Couple Gets Engaged at Nationals Game: WATCH

by Andy Towle
September 30, 2017 | 2:20pm

gay couple engaged

Ty Fleming and Tyler Garrison were engaged at last night’s baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates in  a video captured by the Washington Blade. The enthusiastic crowd cheered on the emotional couple.

Watch:



