Crowd Cheers as Gay Couple Gets Engaged at Nationals Game: WATCH

Ty Fleming and Tyler Garrison were engaged at last night’s baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates in a video captured by the Washington Blade. The enthusiastic crowd cheered on the emotional couple.
Watch:
by Andy Towle
September 30, 2017 | 2:20pm
