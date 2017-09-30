Crowd Cheers as Gay Couple Gets Engaged at Nationals Game: WATCH

Puerto Rico Mayor Responds to Trump’s ‘Petty Comments’: ‘I Have No Time for Distractions…This is About Lives’ – WATCH

LGBTQ Advocates Go to State After Sheriff Refuses to Classify Transgender Teen’s Brutal Slaying as Hate Crime

Ty Fleming and Tyler Garrison were engaged at last night’s baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates in a video captured by the Washington Blade. The enthusiastic crowd cheered on the emotional couple.

Watch: