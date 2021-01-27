Transphobic, Insurrection-Supporting Former MLB Pitcher Curt Schilling Wants Off Ballot After ‘Hall of Fame’ Rejection, Defends His Character in Facebook Post

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Schilling asked the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to take him off the ballot after not making the Hall of Fame this year. Schilling would have one more year to be eligible.

No player will be inducted this year, Axios reports: “The top three candidates — Curt Schilling (71.1%), Barry Bonds (61.8%) and Roger Clemens (61.6%) — all fell short of the 75% needed.”

Politico reports: “The 54-year-old former pitcher, an outspoken backer of President Donald Trump, had been suspended from ESPN in 2016 for anti-Muslim remarks and was subsequently fired from the network for anti-transgender remarks. On Jan. 6, hours after the deadly riot at the Capitol, Schilling tweeted his support for it. Voting for the Hall had already closed by then, though Schilling’s words sparked a late effort to allow some voters to withdraw their votes, something that the Hall rejected.”

If you need a reminder of the disgusting transphobic post for which Schilling was fired from ESPN in 2016, you can see it HERE. At the time, Schilling said he was “blindsided” by the outrage.

Wrote the former pitcher in his whine about not being included in the Hall of Fame once again: “

“I’ve certainly been exposed to racism and sexism and homophobia as it’s part of who human beings are. I’ve played with and talked with gay teammates. I’ve played with wife beaters, adulterers, assaulted, drug addicts and alcoholics. I’ve never hit a woman, driven drunk, done drugs, PEDs or otherwise, assaulted anyone or committed any sort of crime. But I’m now somehow in a conversation with two men who cheated, and instead of being accountable they chose to destroy others lives to protect their lie. I will always have one thing they will forever chase. A legacy. Whatever mine is as a player it will be the truth, and one I earned for better or worse. Having said all that the media has created a Curt Schilling that does not and has never existed. It’s one of the things that has allowed me to sleep at night. Not an ounce of that is to absolve myself of sin, Lord knows I’ve committed my share and will do so again. Never malicious, never to willfully or intentionally hurt another person. I was 100% accountable and still am. Even the thought of responding to claims of ‘nazi’ or ‘racist’ or any other term so watered down and rendered meaningless by spineless cowards who have never met me makes me ill. In modern times responding to such drivel somehow validates the claim.”

Read the full post below: