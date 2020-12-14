Trump Rages Over Report Cleveland’s Baseball Team Will Drop ‘Indians’ from Name

Donald Trump denounced “cancel culture” following a report that Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team would drop “Indians” from its name.

The NYT reports: “Cleveland could announce its plans as soon as this week, according to the three people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. It is not immediately clear what Cleveland’s exact steps will be beyond dropping the Indians name. The transition to a new name involves many logistical considerations, including work with uniform manufacturers and companies that produce other team equipment and stadium signage.”

Tweeted Trump: “Oh no! What is going on? This is not good news, even for ‘Indians’. Cancel culture at work!”

Cleveland.com reports: “Cleveland’s baseball team has been known as the Indians since the 1915 season, but has faced backlash from Native American groups and those who claim the use of the use of Indigenous mascots and imagery for sports teams is racist and demeaning. … Prior to the 2019 season, the club worked to phase out Native American imagery and logos at Progressive Field, including the retirement of its longtime Chief Wahoo logo that many considered troublesome.”