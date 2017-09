These Men Were Transformed into an Incredible Living ‘Tom of Finland’ Drawing: WATCH

Charlie Carver Shares Photo of Himself Hiking in the Nude

Sterling K. Brown, who won an Emmy last week for best lead actor in a drama series for his performance in This Is Us, was initiated by Ellen DeGeneres in his first appearance on her show.

To mark the occasion, Ellen forced a completely shredded Brown to take his short off and drive a baby tractor around the stage, a combination of two “challenges” she gave his co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore.

Watch:

Watch Brown’s Emmy speech, which was cut off by producers: