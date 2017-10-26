‘Boys on Boys’ is a Sexy Musical Look at the Longest Night in a Lonely Gay Man’s Life: WATCH

Jake Wilson has remade the Galantis & ROZES track “Girls on Boys” with a very gay twist, featuring vocalist Tamika Lawrence.
ALSO: Jake Wilson and Jeffery Self Parody Taylor Swift with Gay Blood Ban PSA, ‘Sad Studs’ – VIDEO
The video was shot at Nowhere bar on East 14th street in New York City and features Adam Perry, Alec Varcas, Eric Dank, Johnny Sibilly, Jeff Chastain, Johnny Dister, Jermaine Miles, Scott Bixby, Wonza Johnson, Jordon Bolden, Josh Breckenridge, Josh McLeod, Juicinda Liu & Charlie Mantione.
Watch: