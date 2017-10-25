Colton Haynes Got a Crazy Head Start on Halloween as Marge Simpson

Colton Haynes has never been shy about taking on big iconic female characters for Halloween and this year is no different. He and fiance Jeff Leatham attended Freixenet Cava’s 2nd Annual Black Magic Halloween Affair at La Descarga in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Leatham wore a Top Gun uniform and Haynes took on (and eventually took off) Marge Simpson.

Halloween Kisses with my main Squeeze #SexyMargeSimpson – @coltonlhaynes – We LOVE Halloween in our family !!! 💙💙💙- Those Lips 💋 A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Haynes told Us Weekly that it took five hours to get into costume: “[There’s] a lot of tape in areas you don’t want tape. My balls hurt. It was so fun. I can’t see. It’s worth it! I actually had to mess up the costume. It looked way better, but I couldn’t see [with the fake eyes] so I cut them out myself.”

Excited to host @FreixenetUSA 2nd Annual Black Magic Halloween Affair tonight! #ad #BubsInTheClub #FXCava #CavaWeen A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT