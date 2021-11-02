Lourdes Leon Madonna Halloween Cease-fire. Both Feature Sexy Costumes, Even As Kids Leak Concern For Mom’s Legacy

Like mother, like daughter!

Despite sources squealing Lourdes Leon objects to her mom Madonna dressing provocatively at 63, the model joined in on the Halloween fun as they both showed some skin on the spooky day.

The Queen of Pop shared photos from their celebration on Monday, November 1 via Instagram. The “Hung Up” singer sported some low cut red shorts, fishnets and a crop top as she was a spot-on Harley Quinn.

Lourdes looked equally as divine in a short plaid mini skirt and corset top with blood running down her neck. The Material Girl’s beau Ahlamalik Williams was also in attendance during the bash. The 27-year-old dancer and Madonna have been dating for over two years.

Fans of the pop icon gushed over how she slayed her costume. “Omg! So beautiful,” one user wrote, while another commented: “Cutest little Harley Quinn.”

Lourde’s indulging her mom’s sexy ways comes after OK! reported she and her brother Rocco Ritchie, 21, are frustrated with her wild antics, including going on TV and baring all.

The Grammy winner recently made a jaw-dropping appearance on late-night TV, in which she crawled across host Jimmy Fallon’s desk and flashed her bum to the audience.

“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” dished the source. Madonna’s children love and respect her, “but it makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself,” the source added, explaining that Lourdes and Rocco have “struggled for years” with her attention-seeking behavior.

The Evita actress is also Mom to David Banda, 15, as well as 8-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone. “Madonna thinks she’s being hip and irreverent and still gets this huge kick out of shocking people, but it’s reaching a boiling point,” the insider continued, noting the kids are ready to confront her before it goes too far.

“[The siblings] plan to sit their mom down and tell her she needs a reset before she winds up imploding and ruining her legacy,” the source concluded.