International Male Athletes Strip Down to Nothing for the 2018 Dieux Du Stade Calendar: WATCH

The 2018 Dieux Du Stade calendar is on the way and we’re getting some previews of this year’s publication which once again features some of the world’s sexiest athletes stripping down with often nothing to cover them but a strategically placed ball.

Writes DDS: “The 35 shots were made in studio with decorations and accessories whose materials reflect a continuous light streaked with lasers and sometimes sifted with smoke. The locker rooms look like a nightclub where all the flashy nuances of the disco period come to dress the nakedness of the sportsmen. ”

2018’s models include swimmer Camille Lacourt (swimming), international rugby stars Maxime Mermoz on cover, Damien Chouly, Baptiste Serin, Djibril Camara, Terry Bouharaoua, Pierre-Gilles Lakafia, and the 2017 World Handball Champions 2017 Nikola and Luka Karabatic and William Accambray.

Check out the teaser and plenty of (work-unfriendly) stills HERE.

And you can buy the calendar HERE.