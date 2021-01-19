Photog Complains After Instagram Censors Sexy Underwear Shoot of TikToker Noah Beck: ‘What is So Offensive About a Confident Male Body?’

Photographer Damon Baker, whose photos of Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski were removed by Instagram in 2018 for violating community guidelines, is facing a similar situation with his photos of TikTok star Noah Beck (see bottom of post).

not to be horn knee but why the hell noah beck out here looking like this pic.twitter.com/JsQakKAj83 — e l i (@unsaintedbullet) January 19, 2021

Beck posted Baker’s photoshoot for his 7.5 million followers (he’s got 24 million on TikTok) and briefly broke the internet. The shoot, which hasn’t yet been deleted from Baker’s page and you can scroll through below, was promptly censored by Instagram.

Wrote Beck: “Y’all soft over at @Instagram… Stop taking my stuff down. Like yes I was kind of naked but like… not completely lol I didn’t violate any guidelines.”

Wrote Baker: “(instagram keeps deleting this post for being offensive because art, as always, is oppressed!) please someone help me understand what is so offensive about a confident male body?! FREE ART !!!”

Some of you may enjoy that free art, below: