See The Sexy Tom of Finland Show. Virtual Tours On-Demand. Plus: A Portfolio of Provincetown’s Hottest Beach-Covidians.





Tom of Finland Show in Los Angeles. Just opened.

See the sexy Tom of Finland Show

In person: David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm through May 1.

Reservations required through the gallery

Or Right now on Virtual Tour: See entire exhibition virtually any time.

The exhibition of 26 drawings includes a range of media, including pencil, pen, ink, marker, and gouache. Together, these pictures demonstrate the breadth of graphic production key to Tom of Finland’s creative output throughout his lifetime.





Opening Day | Tom of Finland | David Kordansky Gallery | Photos by Miguel Angel Reyes

Tom radically hijacked traditional masculine roles; throughout the show, his emboldened cowboys, sailors, and bikers engage in couplings at turns boisterous, erotic, idyllic, and tender.

Throughout his body of work, Tom gave legendary form to an imaginative universe that helped fuel real-world liberation movements and enabled gay men to have agency over their sexuality in new ways.

The show had an in person opening, though under Covid restrictions, more a series of private opening. It’s progress.

Watch for a major show of Tom’s photography opening in New York City in May.

