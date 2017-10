Jeff Flake Doubles Down on Attacks as Trump Hits Back at ‘Hurt & Wounded’ Senator on Twitter

‘Trigger Warning Queer and Trans Gun Club’ Launched as Response to Right-Wing Anti-LGBTQ Violence: WATCH

Canada-based Brazilian sculptor Julia LePine shared this fascinating step-by-step video of a Freddie Mercury sculpture coming together, working off photographs of the late legendary Queen frontman and gay icon.

The finished product stands at 7.5 in/18 cm tall, taking a classic stage pose in white tank and denim and even boasting Mercury’s familiar chest hair. It should tide you over until Rami Malek’s turn as Freddy Mercury in the forthcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody sees release.

Watch below: