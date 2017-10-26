Kid Rock Thinks ‘The New York Times’ is Gay and Stephen Colbert Knows Why: WATCH

‘Boys on Boys’ is a Sexy Musical Look at the Longest Night in a Lonely Gay Man’s Life: WATCH

Kid Rock, who recently announced that he was faking people out when he pretended he was going to run for the U.S. Senate, sat down with Howard Stern this week for some substantive discussions.

The conversation turned to the New York Times, and Stern said it upset him to hear people knock the paper, which he called “a miracle.”

Kid Rock interjected that the had no problem knocking the paper, and called it “a little bit gay.”

Stephen Colbert brought the moment up with his audience last night, and really pinpointed what Kid Rock finds gay about the newspaper.

Check it out in the video above.