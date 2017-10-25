California Billionaire Launches $10 Million Campaign Pushing for Trump Impeachment: WATCH

California billionaire Tom Steyer has launched a new $10 million ad campaign pushing for the impeachment of Donald Trump with a hard-hitting ad that warns of the threats he presents to the nation.

Says Steyer in the ad:

“He’ brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI, and in direct violation of the Constitution he’s taken money from foreign governments and threatened to shut down news organizations that report the truth. If that isn’t the case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president, then what has our government become? … A Republican Congress once impeached a president for far less. And today, people in Congress and his own administration know that this president is a clear and present danger who is mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons. And they do nothing.”

Writes TIME:

Steyer may be relatively unknown to the public, but he loomed large in the 2016 campaign. He was the single biggest spender in 2016 election, after spending more than $75 million to “mobilize millennials for progressive causes,” CBS reported.

Steyer is nothing if not an overachiever. According to Men’s Journal, he graduated first in his class at Phillips Exeter Academy, then summa cum laude from Yale, where he was also captain of the soccer team. He graduated from Stanford business school, and went on to spend two years at Goldman Sachs. He then founded Farallon Capital, using a multi-faceted, debt-shy approach to make it one of the most successful hedge funds ever created. Forbes puts Steyer’s current net worth at $1.61 billion.