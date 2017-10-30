Paul Manafort and Rick Gates Indicted on 12 Counts Including Conspiracy Against the United States

Tom Daley Hopes This Tiny Speedo Will Get Him a Ride

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates have been indicted on 12 counts including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, flase and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

The Trump campaign is not mentioned in the indictment, but the indictments do include statements Manafort made during the time of the campaign, suggesting he committed crimes while working with the campaign.

Manafort and Gates will be appearing in court at 1 pm.

Developing…

The indictment can be found here.