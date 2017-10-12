Trump Threatens to Abandon Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

Are You Having This Conversation with Your Friends?

Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that Puerto Rico may soon be on its own to recover following the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria.

Tweeted Trump: “Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making.” says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of……..accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend…….We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!

The death toll from the disaster, which was 16 when Trump visited, has risen to 45.

Writes the NYT: “Three weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, scarce medical supplies, equipment and power mean illnesses easily treated under normal conditions now can be a death sentence in remote areas. Puerto Ricans who suffered injuries in the storm, who contracted infections from polluted floodwaters or drinking water, or who have chronic conditions requiring continuous care are not receiving help, and are dying.”