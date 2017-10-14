Steve Bannon Guns for Mitch McConnell, GOP Establishment, Predicts 400 Electoral Vote Trump 2020 Win: WATCH

Larry Flynt Is Offering $10 Million for Information Leading to Impeachment and Removal of Trump

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon came for Mitch McConnell and establishment Republicans during a speech (above) at the Values Voter Summit on Saturday.

Politico reports:

“Yeah, Mitch, the donors are not happy. They’ve all left you. We’ve cut your oxygen off,” Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, said during a speech to religious conservatives at the Values Voter Summit in Washington.

Referencing Shakespeare, Bannon compared McConnell to Julius Caesar, adding that lawmakers are wondering who will emerge as Brutus, the character who reluctantly joins in on the assassination of Caesar for the benefit of Rome.

Bannon, now the executive chairman of Breitbart News, bashed Senate Republicans by name for not publicly distancing themselves from Sen. Bob Corker’s criticism of Trump, reserving particular animus for Sens. John Barrasso (Wyo.), Dean Heller (Nev.) and Deb Fischer (Neb.).

“Nobody can run and hide on this one,” he said. “These folks are coming for you. The days of taking a few nice conservative votes and hiding are over.”

Bannon also said that Trump would win in 2020 with 400 electoral votes:

“The populist, nationalist, conservative revolt that’s going on, that drove Donald Trump to victory, that drove Judge Moore to victory, that will drive 15 candidates to victory in 2018, and I hate to break it Graydon Carter and the good folks at Vanity Fair, but yes, President Trump is not only going to finish this term, he’s going to win with 400 electoral votes in 2020.”

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon: "Pres. Trump's not only going to finish this term, he's going to win with 400 electoral votes in 2020." pic.twitter.com/uzX4epfStq — ABC News (@ABC) October 14, 2017

Bannon earlier in the week declared war on the Republican establishment, saying “no one is safe” in an interview with FOX News’ Sean Hannity: “There’s a coalition coming together that is going to challenge every Republican incumbent except for Ted Cruz.”

Trump and Jared Kushner called Bannon following the interview to offer praise and encouragement, The Hill reported.