Trump Tweets Response to Manafort Indictment

Former Trump Adviser Pleaded Guilty to Making False Statements to FBI About Russia Coordination

Donald Trump responded on Twitter to the 12 indictments brought against his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Manafort’s associate Rick Gates.

Tweeted Trump: “Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????….Also, there is NO COLLUSION!”

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

….Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Trump’s tweets completely ignore the more serious indictment uncovered today regarding former Foreign Policy Adviser George Papadopoulos lying to the FBI about coordination with Russia.