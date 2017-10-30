Trump Tweets Response to Manafort Indictment

Donald Trump responded on Twitter to the 12 indictments brought against his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Manafort’s associate Rick Gates.
Tweeted Trump: “Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????….Also, there is NO COLLUSION!”
Trump’s tweets completely ignore the more serious indictment uncovered today regarding former Foreign Policy Adviser George Papadopoulos lying to the FBI about coordination with Russia.