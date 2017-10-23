Hollywood Agent Tyler Grasham Fired by Agency After Sexual Assault Claims by Young Actors

Accuser Files New Suit Against Former Mayor Ed Murray, Adds City of Seattle as Defendant

Tyler Grasham, a prominent talent agent at APA, was fired late last week following allegations of sexual assault caused several actors including Stranger Things and It star Finn Wolfhard and Descendants star Cameron Boyce to part ways with him.

EW reported: “‘Tyler Grasham’s employment with APA has been terminated, effective immediately,’ Manfred Westphal, head of communications for APA, said in a statement to EW.”

The agency also opened an investigation into the allegations.

EW adds:

Originally, actor-turned-filmmaker Lipman (a.k.a. Blaise Embry) joined in on the #MeToo movement to share his story of assault at the hands of a “prominent talent agent from the firm APA” when he was 17. Then, according to Lipman, after he came forward, he received a “poke” on Facebook from Grasham, which led Lipman to pen a follow-up social media post outing Grasham as the assaulter.

Another actor, Lucas Ozarowski, spoke up after Lipman, detailing his own encounter with Grasham.

And Orphan Black actor Jordan Gavaris also spoke up on Friday about his experience with Grasham, tweeting: “When I was 21, Tyler Grasham repeatedly harassed me about my sexuality, and forcibly implied he could “protect me” if I joined his roster…But that if I didn’t, my career may be derailed. He later harassed me over the phone when I declined a dinner invitation to the home of a notorious producer…Repeatedly accused of sexual assault of minors. Grasham would also be present at the dinner. He told me I was overreacting. I told him he was dangerous. My opinion has not changed. In conclusion: # metoo”

When I was 21, Tyler Grasham repeatedly harassed me about my sexuality, and forcibly implied he could “protect me” if I joined his roster… — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 20, 2017

But that if I didn't, my career may be derailed. — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 20, 2017

Repeatedly accused of sexual assault of minors. Grasham would also be present at the dinner. — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 20, 2017

He told me I was overreacting. I told him he was dangerous. My opinion has not changed. In conclusion: #metoo https://t.co/WDQPNViKfS — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 20, 2017

Lipman posted a follow-up shortly after news of Grasham’s firing broke. He wrote, in part:

It wasn’t until I found success in this industry outside of being a teen actor that I had enough perspective on how pervasive and f**ked this system of gay on gay oppression was. However, I see imminent change and I must give credit and gratitude to those taking active steps to change the system. As a filmmaker, I’ve had the gift of working with Ryan Murphy through his incredible Half Foundation. As a director, through these initiatives and working on shows like Ryan’s I’ve witnessed the ways in which gay men in power can utilize their sphere of influence in positive ways.

Personal accountability to those who abuse their power is crucial, however holding these people accountable cannot solely rest on the shoulders of the victims. Creating spaces for people to come forward cannot be relegated to hashtags and social media. Agencies, studios and networks need to step up and create a meaningful system of checks and balances. I look forward to seeing how these systems progress, and applaud everyone who is moving us into a new era in which this behavior is no longer normalized.

Remember, the Grashams and Weinsteins are a small component of the problem. Don’t forget for one moment who we have in the White House.