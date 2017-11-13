Fifth Woman Accuses Roy Moore of Sexual Harassment: WATCH

Beverly Young Nelson, the fifth woman to come forward with sexual assault allegations against Roy Moore, spoke to reporters flanked by her lawyer Gloria Allred at a New York press conference.

Nelson said that she met Moore while working at a restaurant when she was 16 where Moore was a regular. One night when she needed a ride home because her boyfriend was late, Moore offered her one. He drove her to the back of the restaurant, where she asked him what he was doing.

Wrote Nelson in a statement offered to reporters:

Instead of answering my question, Mr. Moore reached over and began groping me, putting his hands on my breasts. I tried to open my car door to leave, but he reached over and locked it so I could not get out. I tried fighting him off, while yelling at him to stop, but instead of stopping he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head onto his crotch. I continued to struggle. I was determined that I was not allow him to force me to have sex with him. I was terrified. He was also trying to pull my shirt off. I thought that he was going to rape me. I was twisting and struggling and begging him to stop. I had tears running down my face.

At some point he gave up. He then looked at me and said, “you are a child. I am the District attorney of Etiwah County. If you tell anyone about this, no one will believe you.” He finally allowed me to open the car door and I either fell out or he pushed me out. I was on the ground as he pulled out of the parking area behind the restaurant. The passenger door was still open as he burned rubber pulling away leaving me lying there on the cold concrete in the dark.

Nelson said she quit her job immediately thereafter and had held on to the secret, believing she would take it to her death but decided to come forward since others were speaking out.

She also said she voted fro Trump and her decision to come out against Moore was not politically motivated.