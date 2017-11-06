Dad Shoots and Kills His Teen Son: ‘He’d Rather Have a Dead Son Than a Gay Son’

Harry Dreyfuss, Son of Richard Dreyfuss, Says Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Him as a Teen

A Henderson, Nevada man shot and killed his son because the 14-year-old was gay. Wendell Melton shot his son Giovanni after an argument about the teen’s sexual orientation.

14-year old Giovanni Melton is the teen police say was shot by his father.@News3LV pic.twitter.com/dTnli6mGWg — Antonio Castelan (@AntonioNews3LV) November 3, 2017

KSNV reports:

On Thursday afternoon, Henderson police say 53-year-old Wendell Melton shot his teenage son in the apartment where family members say Giovanni stayed by himself.

“Giovanni was abused physically and mentally and spiritually for many, many years,” said Sonja Jones, Giovanni’s former foster mom.

Over the phone, Jones spoke of the teen she loved as one of her own.

Jones says she was told by another family member that part of the argument that led to the deadly shooting was over Giovanni’s sexual orientation. Jones says Wendell Melton had problems with it.

“He hated the fact that his son was gay,” said Jones. “I’m sure that inside of his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.”

Jones also said that Wendell Melton had pulled a gun on his son earlier after catching the teen with his boyfriend.

Watch the report:

One of the teen’s social media posts: