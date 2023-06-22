Chanting, “Kill That F—–“, 15 Students Attacked Dennis Schleicher in Highschool. Cops Charged Him. Today He’s Resilient, Telling His Story

Dennis Schleicher: A Survivor of Anti-Gay Hate Crime

Dennis Schleicher's life changed forever after a horrific attack at East Hartford High School in 1989 where he was targeted by 15 fellow students because of his suspected sexual identity. The attack left him severely injured, and he was not given proper medical attention. Instead, he was charged with assault and risk of injury to a minor, and the attackers were not held accountable. Schleicher was expelled and later homeschooled, but his resilience led him to graduate early, eventually testifying in support of a Hate Crime bill that would protect future victims.

Courage and Resilience: Dennis Schleicher's Journey

Now, 33 years later, Schleicher is sharing his story again, hoping to inspire and empower current victims of bullying, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community. He is dismayed by the rise in hate crimes and bullying cases, and he hopes to be a voice for those who are struggling to find theirs. Schleicher urges victims to speak out about their experiences, to keep telling people until someone listens, and to use their pain to turn into power. Despite the challenges he faced, Schleicher has become a published author, a former Procter & Gamble VP, and a self-proclaimed influencer, proving that resilience and courage can lead to success.

In response to Schleicher's story, a spokesperson for East Hartford Public Schools issued a statement acknowledging the diversity of their students and staff but also highlighting the efforts they are making to cultivate more inclusive and welcoming learning environments. The school board policy explicitly prohibits bullying based on sexual orientation and gender identity and expression. Schleicher's message to victims of bullying is clear: “Don't be silent about it. Bring it to your school officials. If they don't listen, bring it to your parents, bring it to your aunts, your uncles. Keep telling people about that situation until somebody listens.” With advocates like Schleicher, it is hopeful that future generations will not have to suffer in silence and will be able to live their lives with pride and acceptance.