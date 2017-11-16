Kevin Spacey, Elephant Trophies, Tax Bill, Prince Harry, Tom Hardy, Leonardo da Vinci, Coldplay: HOT LINKS

1st Degree Murder Conviction for Man Who Tortured, Killed Girlfriend’s 8-Year-Old Son He Thought Was Gay

TAX BILL. House passes rewrite of tax code in 227-205 vote: “Attention now turns to the Senate, which was grappling on Thursday with another setback after a congressional analysis found that their revised tax bill would actually raise taxes on lower-income Americans within a few years.” DEMS MOCK. “na na na na, hey hey, goodbye.” GOP NO. 13 House Republicans voted no.

WHO BENEFITS. Tax plan would save Trump and his family more than $1 billion.

PREDATOR. London’s Old Vic Theatre has received 20 allegations of sexual harassment against Kevin Spacey.

PUSSY-GRABBER IN CHIEF. Still hasn’t commented on Roy Moore, and now Al Franken.

HILLARY CLINTON. She’s warning us again, but will we listen?

KILLING ELEPHANTS. Trump administration reversing ban on trophy elephants: “The decision, cheered by some hunting and gun rights groups, is a reversal of the policy under the Obama administration. The United States and international authorities say the African elephant is a threatened species, and the Obama administration argued that allowing trophy imports would harm the animals by encouraging killing them. The reversal is part of a wide-ranging effort by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, whose department includes the FWS, to promote hunting.”

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI. Prince William, Prince Harry, Tom Hardy, and Gary Barlow will all make cameos in the movie.

$450 MILLION. Leonardo da Vinci painting goes for record price: ‘The painting, called “Salvator Mundi,” Italian for “Savior of the World,” is one of fewer than 20 paintings by Leonardo known to exist and the only one in private hands.’

COVER OF THE DAY. Coldplay in Argentina cover “De Música Ligera”.

UPSETTING LOSS OF THE DAY. One million dollars.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Bulim Nattha.

