Elizabeth Warren Fires Back After Racist Attack from Trump: ‘Tweets Won’t Keep Your People Out of Jail’

by Andy Towle
November 3, 2017 | 11:17am

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) fired back on Friday morning after Trump called her “Pocahontas” in a tweetstorm that Warren said was intended to distract from the real story.

Tweeted Warren: “I understand your desperation to change the subject, . Your campaign mgr was just indicted for conspiracy against the US…You might think your tweets are cute, , but they won’t stop Mueller’s investigation or keep your people out of jail…The DNC shouldn’t play favorites. But that’s a whole lot different from illegally conspiring with Russia. The FBI knows the difference…Slurs, lies & trash talk won’t stop the FBI from doing its job. This isn’t a dictatorship. It’s our democracy. And it’s stronger than you.”



