Elizabeth Warren Fires Back After Racist Attack from Trump: ‘Tweets Won’t Keep Your People Out of Jail’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) fired back on Friday morning after Trump called her “Pocahontas” in a tweetstorm that Warren said was intended to distract from the real story.
I understand your desperation to change the subject, @realDonaldTrump. Your campaign mgr was just indicted for conspiracy against the US. https://t.co/Bazcx4IbX2
— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 3, 2017
You might think your tweets are cute, @realDonaldTrump, but they won’t stop Mueller's investigation or keep your people out of jail.
— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 3, 2017
The DNC shouldn't play favorites. But that's a whole lot different from illegally conspiring with Russia. The FBI knows the difference.
— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 3, 2017
Slurs, lies & trash talk won’t stop the FBI from doing its job. This isn't a dictatorship. It's our democracy. And it's stronger than you.
— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 3, 2017