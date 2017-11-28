Nativity Scene Featuring Two Josephs is Making the Yuletide Gayer

San Diego Teen Was Taunted with Anti-Gay Slurs on Social Media Before Killing Himself

Los Angeles-based comedian Cameron Esposito posted a photo of a neighbor’s “gaytivity” scene that caused Esposito and her wife, fellow comic Rhea Butcher, to beam with the Christmas spirit.

Our neighbors’ two Joseph nativity is up & I’m beaming 🎄👬 pic.twitter.com/7OKbFLU7v1 — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) November 24, 2017

The photo of two Josephs tending to a baby Jesus was shared by several thousand people and received loads of quips.

man the birth of jesus was DEFINITELY a miracle now — Merry Magdalene Visaggio (@MagsVisaggs) November 25, 2017

The Bible says that Jesus had two dads. I see nothing wrong with this. — Hope ❤💛💚💙💜 (@starkidhope) November 25, 2017

Except now the only woman—who did all the work— has been disenfranchised. Fuckin’ men. — Bam Bam Funkhouser (@lswash68_laura) November 25, 2017

Here's my gaytivity scene with 2 Marys. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J8itjUCOgr — Mrs Lady (@Rogue_MrsLady) November 26, 2017