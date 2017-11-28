Towleroad

BREAKING: GOP Strategist: Sarah Sanders Spews ‘Avalanche’ of Trump ‘Horse Sh*t’

Nativity Scene Featuring Two Josephs is Making the Yuletide Gayer

by Towleroad
November 28, 2017 | 12:20pm

Los Angeles-based comedian Cameron Esposito posted a photo of a neighbor’s “gaytivity” scene that caused Esposito and her wife, fellow comic Rhea Butcher, to beam with the Christmas spirit.

The photo of two Josephs tending to a baby Jesus was shared by several thousand people and received loads of quips.



You Might Also Like