Nativity Scene Featuring Two Josephs is Making the Yuletide Gayer

Los Angeles-based comedian Cameron Esposito posted a photo of a neighbor’s “gaytivity” scene that caused Esposito and her wife, fellow comic Rhea Butcher, to beam with the Christmas spirit.
Our neighbors’ two Joseph nativity is up & I’m beaming 🎄👬 pic.twitter.com/7OKbFLU7v1
— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) November 24, 2017
The photo of two Josephs tending to a baby Jesus was shared by several thousand people and received loads of quips.
man the birth of jesus was DEFINITELY a miracle now
— Merry Magdalene Visaggio (@MagsVisaggs) November 25, 2017
The Bible says that Jesus had two dads. I see nothing wrong with this.
— Hope ❤💛💚💙💜 (@starkidhope) November 25, 2017
Except now the only woman—who did all the work— has been disenfranchised. Fuckin’ men.
— Bam Bam Funkhouser (@lswash68_laura) November 25, 2017
Here's my gaytivity scene with 2 Marys. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J8itjUCOgr
— Mrs Lady (@Rogue_MrsLady) November 26, 2017
Well I mean biblically speaking little Jesus did have two dads. These guys just want to be as accurate as possible 👨👨👦🏳️🌈
— Analise Robison (@RobisonAnalise) November 25, 2017