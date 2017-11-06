Harry Styles: ‘If You are Black, White, Gay, Straight, Transgender…I Love Every Single One of You’ – WATCH

British singer Harry Styles has been under fire in recent weeks for his failure to acknowledge a ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag at his London concert while regularly acknowledging the LGBTQ community.

Explained Clevver:

The 23-year-old is known for waving rainbow flags during his live shows to support the LGBTQ+ community, so fans have started bringing their own mini-flags to join in, too. At his London show yesterday, however, someone brought a BLM flag and threw it on stage and others held up little posters that read “BLACK LIVES MATTER” to hold up while he performed “SOTT.” While Hazza’s opening act, MUNA, saw the signs and held one up, Harry either did not notice the crowd project, or purposely chose to ignore it.

Styles later posted a photo of the crowd at his concert holding up Black Lives Matter signs to his Instagram, with the caption “Love”.

Love. A post shared by @harrystyles on Nov 2, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

At his Stockholm concert last night he offered some additional words: “I love every single one of you. If you are black, if you are white. If you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender, I love every single one of you.”