Proud Boys Ordered To Pay $1 Million To Church For Vandalizing ‘Black Lives Matter’ Sign

Members of the Proud Boys have been ordered to pay the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church $1.03 million for vandalizing a “Black Lives Matter” sign in 2020. The Proud Boys is a white supremacist group that aligns itself with former President Donald Trump. The organization was formed in 2016 during Trump's first presidential election. In addition to the fine, the Proud Boys are also banned from going anywhere near the church or making threats against the institution or its pastors for at least five years. Those involved declined to show up to court to defend their actions on June 3…

