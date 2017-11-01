Nyle DiMarco’s Snake Slips Out of His Towel: WATCH

Reality TV uber-threat and sexually fluid model Nyle DiMarco recently did a sexy cover shoot for the UK’s Attitude magazine and something slipped out of his towel…

…of the reptilian variety.

For the shoot he recreated the famous Nastassja Kinski shot with photographer YuTsai.

Watch Attitude‘s behind-the-scenes vid:

DiMarco told Attitude: “I don’t mind being naked. My mum always told me that the body is art, we had nude photographs around the house, so I was used to seeing that…People send me nude photographs in direct messages, they DM me photos and I’m like ‘what?’ I barely even respond to any of those, but yes, they are pretty explicit.”