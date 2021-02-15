Unusual Video Shows Dolphins Frolicking Amid Hundreds of Florida Manatees: WATCH

A video of nearly 200 Florida manatees gathered together and interacting with a group of dolphins has caught the attention of conservationists.

The Guardian reports: “The YouTube video (below) of the manatees and dolphins at play is unusual in that it captures the species together in such high numbers. The Florida fish and wildlife conservation commission estimates that only about 7,500 manatees exist in the wild in the south-eastern US, up from only around 1,250 two decades ago but far short of historical highs. Hundreds die each year from watercraft strikes and disease.”

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service was seeking information recently on an individual or individuals who scraped “TRUMP” into the back of an endangered manatee’s back. The mutilated creature was discovered swimming in the headwaters of Florida’s Homosassa River, north of Tampa.