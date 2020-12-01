Cher Serenades ‘World’s Loneliest Elephant’ After Helping Him Escape to a New Life: WATCH

Cher traveled to Pakistan this week at the climax of a long campaign to give a better life to Kaavan, an elephant dubbed the “world’s loneliest” because of the 35 years he spent isolated in a tiny enclosure a zoo in Islamabad. With Cher’s assistance, along with businessman Eric Margolis and the group Four Paws International, Kaavan is on his way to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia.

CBS News reports: “At just about a year old, Kaavan was gifted to Pakistan by Sri Lanka in the mid-1980s. He spent decades at the Islamabad zoo in a small enclosure with few of the amenities required for the physical or mental health of an animal of such high intelligence. He performed for visitors, reportedly prodded by handlers to collect cash. In 2012, Kaavan lost his only companion, a female elephant called Saheli, and his demeanor rapidly deteriorated. He became angry, despondent, and given his unhealthy diet, obese. The conditions were so dire at the zoo that a Pakistani court ordered it to be shut down in May this year, and all the animals to be relocated. That sparked a global effort to evacuate the animals, and especially Kaavan.”

Cher finally got to meet Kaavan in person this week, and serenaded him with the Disney classic, “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

Cher tweeted about the journey to rescue Kaavan.

Just Came From Meeting To Thank Prime Minister Imran Kahn For Making It Possible For

Me To Take Kaavan To Cambodia. Kaavan Will Be Able To Leave For Cambodia On The 29. Think Documentary Will Be Heartwarming🙏🏻. November 27, 2020

🐘Kaavan's journey to freedom from captivity in Islamabad to Cambodia will be a 2021 @SmithsonianChan documentary ❤️ Help us build Kaavan's forever home 🏡 https://t.co/dzdl4Ew4gn 🙏🏻@ftwglobal #KaavansJourney pic.twitter.com/iTxdzfndNB — Cher (@cher) November 27, 2020

My Journey With Kaavan Started With You💋.When Free Kaavan Started 2 Appear,Everyday,I Thought”If I Don’t Respond They’ll Stop, WRONG‼️I Started 2 Think About Him,But Thought”I’m An Entertainer,& I Tried With Billy,& Failed Miserably”.I Still 😥When I Think Of Pain He’s Endured😔 — Cher (@cher) December 1, 2020

So With Nothing But Picture Of Kaavan Shackled In a Shed, Unable 2 Move In My❤️,I Started🙏🏻.I Recalled a Man I Rode Home With(By Accident)

From A Dinner,&We Talked About 🐘🐘.His Name Is Mark Cowne,& MANY YRS LATER I CALLED & SAID”WOULD YOU HELP ME SAVE AN🐘LIFE”..HE SAID”YES”

. — Cher (@cher) December 1, 2020

& We Started.We Were ALONE,But We Started.Mark Went 2 Islamabad & Started All

Kinds Of”Good Trouble”.He Got Kaavan Unshackled,Tin Roof Over Shed,Water In Pool,Tire 2 Play With,& Pissed Everyone Off.Mark Went Back 4 Times.We Didn’t Know How 2Fight.He Fought,I Begged,We Were ALONE. — Cher (@cher) December 1, 2020