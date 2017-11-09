Ridley Scott to Replace Kevin Spacey in Film Out in 6 Weeks; Role Has Been Recast, Scenes to be Reshot

Alkoraishie Ali (whose real name has been revealed to be Othman Al-Muttalaby and is also known as gay adult film actor Ali Liam) has been arrested in San Francisco and charged with murder in the death of his boyfriend Keith Harris.

Al-Muttalaby is currently being held at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital according to the Bay Area Reporter:

Alkoraishie Ali, 26, who’s listed under the name Othman Al-Muttalaby, was booked at 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, according to the agency. Deputies made the arrest Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Ali, who’s in the hospital’s jail ward, has been treated for an injury, but police haven’t said what type of injury it is or whether it was self-inflicted. It’s not clear how long Ali has been in the hospital…

A friend of Al-Muttalaby’s told the paper he was undergoing surgery.

Authorities on Monday confirmed the identity of Harris (above, right), a 48-year-old San Francisco man, who was found stabbed to death in his apartment on November 2.Al-Muttalaby, his live-in boyfriend, a porn star and go-go dancer, had been missing since the stabbing.

According to the Bay Area Reporter, the scene was discovered by Paul Novales, the manager of the Estrella Apartments at 340 Hayes Street who went to check on Harris after getting a call that he hadn’t been seen in a couple days:

When he opened the door, there were “big drops” of blood “on the floor and smears of blood on the wall and the door going into the bathroom,” he said. He immediately walked away from the door to the apartment and called 911.

The BAR added:

Harris was an “absolutely nice, normal guy,” said Novales, “the kind of tenant that everyone wishes they had.”