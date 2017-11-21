‘True Blood’ Star Comes Out, Announces Engagement on Instagram

True Blood star Rutina Wesley, who played Tara Thornton on the HBO series, came out of the closet this week and announced her engagement in a series of Instagram posts.
Wesley has been slowly revealing the relationship with her fiancee, a chef based in New Orleans, who goes by the Insta name Chef Shonda.
Finally, three days ago Wesley posted a gallery of photos with a fiery poem: “LOLITA….Lolita….LIGHT of my LIFE….LIGHT of my LIFE…FIRE of my LOINS… FIRE of my LOINS…MY SIN….My SIN….MY SOUL…My SOUL….The tip of the TONGUE….the tip of the TONGUE….Takes a trip down the PALETTE…. takes a trip down the PALETTE….To tap lightly at THREE….To Tap LIGHTLY At THREE….LO…Lo…LI…Li…TA…T”
The gallery ended with a photo of a hand bearing an engagement ring.
