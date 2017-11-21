‘True Blood’ Star Comes Out, Announces Engagement on Instagram

The Gay Adult Film Parody of ‘Justice League’ is Here for Your Sex and Superhero Fix: WATCH

True Blood star Rutina Wesley, who played Tara Thornton on the HBO series, came out of the closet this week and announced her engagement in a series of Instagram posts.

Wesley has been slowly revealing the relationship with her fiancee, a chef based in New Orleans, who goes by the Insta name Chef Shonda.

#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life…. A post shared by Rutina Wesley (@rutina_wesley) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Finally, three days ago Wesley posted a gallery of photos with a fiery poem: “LOLITA….Lolita….LIGHT of my LIFE….LIGHT of my LIFE…FIRE of my LOINS… FIRE of my LOINS…MY SIN….My SIN….MY SOUL…My SOUL….The tip of the TONGUE….the tip of the TONGUE….Takes a trip down the PALETTE…. takes a trip down the PALETTE….To tap lightly at THREE….To Tap LIGHTLY At THREE….LO…Lo…LI…Li…TA…T”

The gallery ended with a photo of a hand bearing an engagement ring.