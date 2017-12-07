Australian Parliament Approves Marriage Equality in Near Unanimous Vote: WATCH

Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti Married Over the Weekend: PHOTOS

Australia’s parliament has passed marriage equality in a near unanimous vote, becoming the 25th country to legalize same-sex marriage.

Watch the video above for the joyful moments.

The Guardian reports:

The lower house passed marriage equality with almost all members of the governing Liberal-National Coalition joining Labor, the Greens, and crossbench MPs in a free vote to pass the bill which cleared the Senate last week without amendment.

The only no votes were Coalition MPs Russell Broadbent, Keith Pitt, David Littleproud and independent MP Bob Katter.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Tony Smith, declared the vote carried, since fewer than five MPs opposed it, triggering a standing ovation from the parliamentarians and public gallery.

Some broke into a rendition of the chorus of one of the country’s many unofficial anthems: “I am, you are, we are Australian.”

The bill will become law after royal assent.