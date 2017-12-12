Pregnant Woman Cancels Maternity Photo Shoot After Discovering Photographer is Gay

A pregnant Alabama woman has refused to go ahead with a maternity shoot after she discovered the photographer is gay.

The woman – identified as McKenna – canceled the session after she noticed a pride flag on 21-year-old Faith Grace’s (above) Instagram account.

Wow! I'm staggered that there are people out there who are still this narrow minded and bigoted! I feel sorry for her son. Imagine growing up with a parent who thinks this view is acceptable. — KERRI ANNE FROST (@frostieK1210) December 11, 2017

According to Honey, the woman texted Faith:

“Hi Faith! This is McKenna from last night. I was reaching out to you about maternity photos. I went through your personal Instagram account to get your photography business account and on your personal page I saw that you had a pride flag. Are you gay or do you have family that’s gay?”

When Faith confirmed that she is gay, McKenna replied:

“I see, OK, well don’t worry about the photos then. I don’t want someone who’s gay to take my pictures. It’s just not right. I’m against it and the last thing I need is to allow my 5 year old child to think that being gay is OK/right because I don’t want them to be influenced by people like you. I’m sorry that you think this lifestyle is OKAY and acceptable. Take care, Faith.”

Faith shared the exchange on Twitter, asking followers to “RT & share this to show people that hatred & discrimination still exists & it NEEDS to stop.”

