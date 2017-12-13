Omarosa Tripped White House Alarms After Being Fired, Tried to Gain Access to Trump Residence: WATCH

Bermuda’s Legislature Has Given Final Approval to Rip Marriage Rights Away from Gay People

Omarosa Manigault did not go quietly after she was fired as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

Earlier reports that she had resigned are reportedly not true.

According to CBS News, she was fired by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Not liking those terms, Omarosa reportedly appealed to Ivanka before tripping alarms and trying to gain access to the Trump residence. Her badge was deactivated by Secret Service and she was reportedly escorted her from White House grounds.

White House reporter April Ryan first reported on the high drama:

I am hearing from several sources there was a lot of drama at the White House last night and it wasn’t about the Alabama election. #fired. Stay tuned — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

This is not the first firing for Omarosa from Trump! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

According to multiple sources Omarosa did not resign. She was even escorted out of he building and off campus. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Okay the White House still contends Omarosa signed a resignation letter. But Gen Kelly Kicked her out will high drama with the Minister offering vulgarities and curse words as she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual's pass which grants access to the complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

Okay it was not you who removed her but who removed her. https://t.co/uUEJrIPUYX — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017