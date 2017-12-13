Towleroad

Omarosa Tripped White House Alarms After Being Fired, Tried to Gain Access to Trump Residence: WATCH

by Andy Towle
December 13, 2017 | 9:13pm

Omarosa Manigault did not go quietly after she was fired as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

Earlier reports that she had resigned are reportedly not true.

According to CBS News, she was fired by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Not liking those terms, Omarosa reportedly appealed to Ivanka before tripping alarms and trying to gain access to the Trump residence. Her badge was deactivated by Secret Service and she was reportedly escorted her from White House grounds.

White House reporter April Ryan first reported on the high drama:



