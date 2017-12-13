Towleroad

Samoa Prime Minister: Gay Marriage An ‘Abomination’ For True Christian Countries

by Michael Fitzgerald
December 13, 2017 | 9:15am

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa. Photo: Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (CC BY 3.0 AU)

Speaking at his weekly media conference, Samoa‘s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has called same-sex marriage an abomination and a “Sodom and Gomorrah practice.”

Tuilaepa added that true Christian countries would not allow same-sex marriage.

According to RNZ, Tuilaepa and his Human Rights Protection Party changed Samoa’s constitution earlier this year to formally make the country a Christian state.

Tuilaepa had earlier joked about Samoa’s fa’afafine community, a group identified as a third gender.

He said he would try to have fa’afafine participate as women weightlifters at international meets in a reference to a New Zealand transgender weightlifter who beat Samoa’s Iuniarra Sipaia at an Australian competition last week.

The patron of the Samoa Fa’afine Association, Tuilaepa said: “I will make them lift in the women’s competition bringing in lots of gold medals”.



