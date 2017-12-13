Samoa Prime Minister: Gay Marriage An ‘Abomination’ For True Christian Countries

Anderson Cooper Says He Was Hacked After Twitter Account Calls Trump ‘Pathetic Loser’

Speaking at his weekly media conference, Samoa‘s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has called same-sex marriage an abomination and a “Sodom and Gomorrah practice.”

Tuilaepa added that true Christian countries would not allow same-sex marriage.

How can someone who claims to support #HumanRights deny same sex couples right to marriage? Samoa President isn't following example of tolerance set by Jesus Christ and inclusive Christianshttps://t.co/IlYEvwYSD2 — Jenny Kay 🌏🌈🌲🐈📴📚💡♻️⚖️ (@JennyKayNZ) December 12, 2017

According to RNZ, Tuilaepa and his Human Rights Protection Party changed Samoa’s constitution earlier this year to formally make the country a Christian state.

Tuilaepa had earlier joked about Samoa’s fa’afafine community, a group identified as a third gender.

He said he would try to have fa’afafine participate as women weightlifters at international meets in a reference to a New Zealand transgender weightlifter who beat Samoa’s Iuniarra Sipaia at an Australian competition last week.

The patron of the Samoa Fa’afine Association, Tuilaepa said: “I will make them lift in the women’s competition bringing in lots of gold medals”.