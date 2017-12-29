Trump Attacks Amazon and US Postal Service, Denies Global Warming in Latest Set of Lunatic Tweets

Donald Trump fired off a set of tweets denying global warming and attacking Amazon and the US Postal Service.

Tweeted Trump: “In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

He also attacked the US Postal Service for charging too much, and Amazon for making money: “Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!”

Finally, he had a swing at Democrats and immigrants: “The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost!”