Trump Claims He and GOP Have Inspired Outpouring of ‘Love’ with Their Tax Bill

Darren Criss Explains Why He Got Nearly Naked for a Selfie

Donald Trump tooted about his tax plan on Twitter Friday morning, claiming workers are being “showered” with “love” in the form of bonuses because of it.

Tweeted Trump: “Our big and very popular Tax Cut and Reform Bill has taken on an unexpected new source of “love” – that is big companies and corporations showering their workers with bonuses. This is a phenomenon that nobody even thought of, and now it is the rage. Merry Christmas!”

Our big and very popular Tax Cut and Reform Bill has taken on an unexpected new source of “love” – that is big companies and corporations showering their workers with bonuses. This is a phenomenon that nobody even thought of, and now it is the rage. Merry Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

Trump also touted his daughter Ivanka’s appearance on FOX & Friends, in which she proved she knew or cared little about the tax bill.

And made a New Year’s prediction: “At some point, and for the good of the country, I predict we will start working with the Democrats in a Bipartisan fashion. Infrastructure would be a perfect place to start. After having foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is time to start rebuilding our country!”