Trump Claims He and GOP Have Inspired Outpouring of ‘Love’ with Their Tax Bill

by Andy Towle
December 22, 2017 | 8:26am

Donald Trump tooted about his tax plan on Twitter Friday morning, claiming workers are being “showered” with “love” in the form of bonuses because of it.

Tweeted Trump: “Our big and very popular Tax Cut and Reform Bill has taken on an unexpected new source of “love” – that is big companies and corporations showering their workers with bonuses. This is a phenomenon that nobody even thought of, and now it is the rage. Merry Christmas!”

Trump also touted his daughter Ivanka’s appearance on FOX & Friends, in which she proved she knew or cared little about the tax bill.

And made a New Year’s prediction: “At some point, and for the good of the country, I predict we will start working with the Democrats in a Bipartisan fashion. Infrastructure would be a perfect place to start. After having foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is time to start rebuilding our country!”



