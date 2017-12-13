Towleroad

Trump: I Knew Roy Moore Would Lose

by Andy Towle
December 13, 2017 | 7:27am

Given his need to think he’s right about everything, it’s not surprising that Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning that he knew Roy Moore would lose the special Senate election in Alabama, despite recording robocalls and campaigning for the vanquished child molester.

Tweeted Trump: “The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!”

Trump last night congratulated Democrat Doug Jones on his victory:

Meanwhile, we’re feeling this win:



