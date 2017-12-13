Trump: I Knew Roy Moore Would Lose

Given his need to think he’s right about everything, it’s not surprising that Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning that he knew Roy Moore would lose the special Senate election in Alabama, despite recording robocalls and campaigning for the vanquished child molester.

Tweeted Trump: “The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!”

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Trump last night congratulated Democrat Doug Jones on his victory:

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Meanwhile, we’re feeling this win: