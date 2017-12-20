Towleroad

BREAKING: U.S. Sanctions Chechnya Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Under Magnitsky Act Following Anti-Gay Purge

There are More Words The Trump Administration Wants Erased and Seth Meyers Will Reveal Them Now: WATCH

by Andy Towle
December 20, 2017 | 12:13pm

seth meyers words trump administration

This week we reported that the Trump administration has ordered the Centers for Disease Control to not use seven words in its documents for nest year’s budget: transgender, science-based, diversity, entitlement, vulnerable, fetus, and evidence-based.

CDC staff were told that rather than use the phrases evidence-based or science-based, they should instead say: “The “CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes.”

Seth Meyers last night reported that news, along with news we hadn’t yet heard — there are more words and phrases the Trump administration wants changed.

Here they are:



You Might Also Like