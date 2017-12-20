There are More Words The Trump Administration Wants Erased and Seth Meyers Will Reveal Them Now: WATCH

This week we reported that the Trump administration has ordered the Centers for Disease Control to not use seven words in its documents for nest year’s budget: transgender, science-based, diversity, entitlement, vulnerable, fetus, and evidence-based.
CDC staff were told that rather than use the phrases evidence-based or science-based, they should instead say: “The “CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes.”
Seth Meyers last night reported that news, along with news we hadn’t yet heard — there are more words and phrases the Trump administration wants changed.
Here they are: