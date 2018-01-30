Darren Criss Tells Seth Meyers How He Figured Out How to Play Andrew Cunanan: WATCH

Darren Criss sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night (above) and talked about playing Versace killer Andrew Cunanan on American Crime Story.

Said Criss: “People tend to forget that people’s lives are much greater than the worst things they’ve ever done…He was a famously likable guy early in his life…I’ve met so many people that have met him throughout his life that really were quite fond of him and he was famously affable…And that’s when you go, ‘okay, we’re playing a person who has gone down this destructive path and how does something so promising become something so horrible?”

