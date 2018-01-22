Gus Kenworthy is Officially Headed Back to the Olympics, This Time as an Out Gay Man

Army Captains are First Active-Duty Gay Couple to Marry at West Point

Gus Kenworthy officially qualified on Sunday to join the U.S. Olympic team headed to PyeongChang, South Korea for the Winter Olympics in February.

Wrote Kenworthy of the video below: “My 2nd place run from today’s fifth and final Olympic selection event. SO pumped to put this run down and solidify my spot in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang! Very proud to be heading to Korea on behalf of my family, my hometown, the USA and the LGBTQ community!!! Woohoo!!! 🎥: @usfreeskiteam”

Kenworthy’s 2nd place run qualified him for the Olympic slopestyle team. He had hoped to compete at PyeongChang in both slopestyle and halfpipe, but he took a brutal tumble during his halfpipe run which makes qualifying there a challenge this time. But it appears he’s thrilled to have the opportunity to win another medal.

Kenworthy joins out figure skater Adam Rippon as the first two gay men to represent the U.S.A. at the Winter Olympics. Kenworthy skated in Sochi during the last Olympics, but he was still in the closet, and came out shortly afterward.

NBC Olympics writes:

While Kenworthy is now assured a spot on the slopestyle team, he’s likely on the outside looking in for halfpipe. The three automatic spots have already been allocated to David Wise, Alex Ferreira and Torin Yater-Wallace, and the discretionary spot appears likely to go to Aaron Blunck.

Discretionary picks for both slopestyle and halfpipe are expected to be announced in the next few days.

Gus celebrated on social media: “I’M GOING BACK TO THE OLYMPICS!!! 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈”