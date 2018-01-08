Towleroad

Olly Alexander Promises More Thirsty Selfies in 2018 and Here are the First Ones

by Towleroad
January 8, 2018 | 1:44pm

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander has resolved to “post more thirsty selfies” in 2018 and started with these shots of him wearing a Speedo.

 

Last August, Alexander collaborated with Bloc Party frontman and solo artist Kele Okereke on the duet “Grounds for Resentment”.

Said Kele of the collaboration: “I was very happy to sing a romantic duet with him on my album, because I couldn’t think of a precedent of any out gay musicians singing a love song to one another without having to hide behind codes.”



