Gay Adult Performer Tegan Zayne Accuses Fellow Performer Topher DiMaggio of Rape

Toronto Man Charged with Killing Gay Men May Be Responsible for Other Deaths: Police

Adult film performer Tegan Zayne accused fellow performer and Andrew Christian model Topher DiMaggio of rape in a lengthy posting on Twitter Sunday highlighting an issue in their industry that doesn’t often get discussed.

Zayne related a story about a scene the two actors did for Cockyboys. According to Zayne, DiMaggio pressured him into having sex the night before the scene while they were sharing the same quarters.

Zayne said that after the incident he felt “belittled and degraded” and “told how I’m such a girl.”

Said Zayne: “I’ve seen a lot of stories come out about the metoo thing, but it’s (sic) feels like no one cares about the male victims, or the sex workers. As someone else said “rap doesn’t exist in this line of wrk”, and it couldn’t be more true.”

The website QueerMeNow.Net (work-unfriendly) reached out to DiMaggio for a response. He said: “He’s crazy and twists stories. He was so happy to film with me even the next day. It’s sad. I’m going to give it any attention.”

Zayne’s Twitter statement (language)

Here’s a video of the scene partners talking and cuddling with each other (language work-unfriendly):