Tammy Duckworth Dubs Trump ‘Cadet Bone Spurs’ in Epic Slam Over His Demand for Applause

by Andy Towle
February 6, 2018 | 9:44am

Following Donald Trump’s remarks that Democratic lawmakers were “un-American” and “treasonous” for not applauding him during his State of the Union speech, military veteran and Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) fired back.

RELATED: Trump Accuses ‘Un-American’ Democrats of ‘Treason’ for Not Clapping During His State of the Union Address

Tweeted Duckworth: “We don’t live in a dictatorship or a monarchy. I swore an oath—in the military and in the Senate—to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap”

Trump received five draft deferments during the Vietnam war. Four were for education, one was for bone spurs in his heels – widely seen as a draft-dodging excuse.

Trump, whose campaign is under investigation for colluding with Russia during the 2016 election, made the remarks in a speech he gave to an Ohioe crowd:

“You have the [Democrats] – even on positive news…they were like death. And un-American. Somebody said ‘treasonous.’ I mean, yeah, I guess. Why not? Can we call that treason? Why not?”

Duckworth’s sentiment is one that she has expressed before, tweeting on the night of Trump’s State of the Union: “I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft dodger.”



