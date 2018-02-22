Towleroad

Outspoken Parkland Survivor Emma González is President of School’s Gay-Straight Alliance

by Andy Towle
February 22, 2018 | 11:13am

The Washington Post profiled Parkland shooting survivor Emma González, whose speech earlier this week went viral on social media. Included in the profile is this detail:

González, who identifies as bisexual, is the president of the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance, of which she has been a member for three years. On the day of the shooting, allegedly by a former student, González spent her lunch period selling “professions of love” — Valentine’s Day cards designed like marriage certificates.

Watch González’s powerful speech earlier this week:



