Outspoken Parkland Survivor Emma González is President of School’s Gay-Straight Alliance

Recovering Addict Says He Was Raped in Rehab, Covered in Feces for Being Gay

The Washington Post profiled Parkland shooting survivor Emma González, whose speech earlier this week went viral on social media. Included in the profile is this detail:

González, who identifies as bisexual, is the president of the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance, of which she has been a member for three years. On the day of the shooting, allegedly by a former student, González spent her lunch period selling “professions of love” — Valentine’s Day cards designed like marriage certificates.

Watch González’s powerful speech earlier this week: