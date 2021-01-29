GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Trump Supporters Nancy Pelosi Can Be Executed for Treason: ‘It’s a Crime Punishable by Death’ — WATCH

Earlier this week we reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory who has also been revealed to be a Parkland and Sandy Hook truther who claimed 9/11 was an inside job, indicated support for putting a bullet in the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and executing Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in social media posts.

CNN’s Kfile reports that Greene has been frantically scrubbing her social media accounts, removing posts and videos which indicate her support for QAnon and her incitement of violence against lawmakers, including Pelosi: “Searches of Greene’s Facebook show the posts from 2018 and 2019 have been removed. Links saved by CNN’s KFile during a review of hundreds of posts and comments from Greene’s Facebook page are no longer available.”

In one of the deleted videos, Greene tells a crowd that Pelosi can be executed for treason: “She’s a traitor to our country. She’s guilty of treason. … She gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is. And by our laws, representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government, and it’s a crime punishable by death. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason and we want her out of our government. She’s held her seat of power for 32 years. She’s 78 years old. She is dying in Congress. We are fed up with these corrupt politicians that hang on to their power just to make themselves rich.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has also removed this Facebook video where she suggests Pelosi can be executed for treason.



"It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," she says. pic.twitter.com/cUVT4Bcr06 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 28, 2021

Any wonder then, that Pelosi believes the enemy is within the House?