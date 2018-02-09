Jamie Dornan, Olympics, Billy Porter, John Kelly, Logan Paul, Mike Pence, Zachary Quinto: HOT LINKS

Hundreds Protest Michigan Church That Tried to Pray Demon Out of Transgender Man: WATCH

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Billy Porter “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair”.

“DOG AND PONY SHOW”. State Department criticizes North Korea’s military parade.

TURMOIL. Trump calls previous chief of staff Reince Priebus to vent about Chief of Staff John Kelly: “The idea that the president would confide grievances over Mr. Kelly with the person he pushed out to hire Mr. Kelly is yet another indication of how upside-down Mr. Trump’s world can be. In the West Wing, various characters fall in and out of favor with such rapidity that it is never entirely clear who has the president’s ear.”

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT HAMSTER. Miami Beach student may sue airline for facilitating her decision to flush it down an airport toilet.

LOGAN PAUL. YouTube punishes “suicide forest” vlogger Logan Paul after he returned to the platform, tased a rat and promised to eat laundry detergent: “After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily suspend ads on Logan Paul’s YouTube channels. This is not a decision we made lightly, however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behavior in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community.”

FULL FRONTAL. Jamie Dornan discusses rumors he was offered $1 million to show it all in Fifty Shades Freed.

CAN’T READ. Trump prefers his daily intelligence briefing read to him: ‘Trump has opted to rely on an oral briefing of select intelligence issues in the Oval Office rather than getting the full written document delivered to review separately each day, according to three people familiar with his briefings. Reading the traditionally dense intelligence book is not Trump’s preferred “style of learning,” according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

NEW HAMPSHIRE. Wife of Education Commissioner urges lawmakers to kill bill banning gay conversion therapy: ‘In the email, Edelblut says the bill would interfere with clinical relationships and undermine parental rights. The bill’s prime sponsor, Democratic State Rep Ed Butler, who is gay himself, flatly denies those claims. “I wondered how it was that the Education Commissioner’s wife could be as poorly educated on this issue as the email indicates.”’

OPENING CEREMONIES. Trump and Kim Jong Un impersonators tossed out. “The unlikely duo — the real-life versions of whom are at odds politically — wandered through the lower section of the crowd near the media seating section shortly after the United States team finished its walk in the Parade of Nations.”

Trump and Kim Jong Un (impersonators) meet at the Olympics! Hilarious. #VPinASIA pic.twitter.com/jf9rCQUsTK — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 9, 2018

OLYMPICS. Mike Pence avoids North Korean offical at reception: “Ahead of the reception, hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, South Korean media said Pence was expected to be seated opposite Kim Yong Nam, North Korea’s nominal head of state, at the 12-seat head table. But South Korea’s presidential Blue House said Pence had a meeting scheduled with U.S. athletes and had only planned to stay briefly to greet other officials. Pence shook hands with other leaders, including close ally Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but not Kim Yong Nam, according to a Blue House pool official.”

RODRIGO DUTERTE. Philippine dictator says he’d rather be shot than jailed for crimes against humanity: “However, the firebrand leader notorious for his defiance of international pressure questioned whether the ICC had jurisdiction to indict him over the deaths of thousands of Filipinos in his war on drugs. He denied ever giving an order to police to kill drug suspects.”

SUPER BOWL SELFIE FOLLOW UP OF THE DAY. A phone call from JT.

LIP SYNC OF THE DAY. Johnny Weir does Lady Gaga.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Zachary Quinto in Aardvark.

FRIDAY FLASH. Austin.