Quincy Jones, Paris Snow, Steve Wynn, Wes Anderson, Katy Perry, Rex Tillerson, Mike Pence: HOT LINKS

DISGRACEFUL. Trump 2020 campaign ad attacks Democrats for not applauding dear leader.

NOT WYNNING. Steve Wynn steps down as CEO of casino company after harassment allegations: “In the last couple of weeks, I have found myself the focus of an avalanche of negative publicity. As I have reflected upon the environment this has created — one in which a rush to judgment takes precedence over everything else, including the facts — I have reached the conclusion I cannot continue to be effective in my current roles.”

KATY PERRY. I’d change “I Kissed A Girl” if I wrote it today.

QUINCY JONES. Music mogul says he used to date Ivanka Trump: ‘Yes, sir. Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter KidadaA former model and current designer, Kidada is the daughter of Jones and his ex-wife Peggy Lipton. Jones’s other daughter with Lipton is the actress Rashida Jones. Jones has five other children, with four other women., said, “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.” I said, “No problem. She’s a fine motherfucker.” She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.’

RUSSIA. Sec’y of State Rex Tillerson says Russia is already interfering in 2018 midterms: “If it’s their intention to interfere, they are going to find ways to do that. We can take steps we can take but this is something that, once they decide they are going to do it, it’s very difficult to preempt it.”

CHANNELING. Amy Adams does Andy Warhol.

UNRULY PASSENGER. Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment in airport meltdown: ‘“A passenger on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 4, missed their flight at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport,” a representative for American Airlines told Page Six on Tuesday. “As a courtesy, they were placed on standby for another flight Monday morning from Las Vegas. Due to the passenger’s behavior toward our team members on Monday morning, law enforcement was summoned to the gate. The passenger was upset we would not confirm him on a flight, after he missed his flight the previous evening.”

PARIS. City sees biggest snow in decades and it’s gorgeous.

NORTH KOREA. Mike Pence really wants to go to war.

MEET CABLE. The Deadpool 2 trailer is here.

DESMOND. Meet the 10-year-old kid taking the drag world by storm. “My parents are not forcing me at all,” Desmond said. “This is what I wanted to do, and this is what I always want to do for the rest of my life. I just love their support, it’s fabulous.”

CLIP OF THE DAY. Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs.

SIGNAL MASTER. James Corden introduces Jamie Dornan to the world of model train sets.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Tuan Yee.